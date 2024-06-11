New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $888,000 Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 99,732 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of INN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 706,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,577. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $636.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Summit Hotel Properties Increases Dividend

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.40 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.