New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in World Acceptance by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in World Acceptance by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in World Acceptance by 476.7% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Trading Down 2.9 %

WRLD traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.84. 22,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,086. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 15.98 and a quick ratio of 15.98. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $94.57 and a 52 week high of $160.07.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.00 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

