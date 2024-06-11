New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of CEVA worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in CEVA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,894,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $109,688.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CEVA. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on CEVA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEVA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of CEVA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.42. 123,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,897. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. The company has a market cap of $481.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 1.16.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). CEVA had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

