New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Frontdoor by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Frontdoor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Frontdoor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

FTDR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.57. 775,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,071. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

