New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust purchased a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $18,412,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $13,730,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $10,363,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $8,956,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KLG remained flat at $18.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 653,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,256. WK Kellogg Co has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KLG shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on WK Kellogg from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WK Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLG

About WK Kellogg

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.