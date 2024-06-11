New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,900 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Heartland Express worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 5.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 10.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 27,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTLD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Heartland Express stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.76. 323,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,225. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.63 million, a PE ratio of -69.18 and a beta of 0.67. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $270.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 66,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $689,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,307.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $689,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 518,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,307.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 8,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $86,875.86. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 849,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,119,097.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 396,490 shares of company stock worth $4,129,811. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

