New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of American Assets Trust worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAT. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AAT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 244,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,175. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.39 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 12.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

