NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 179,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 208,035 shares.The stock last traded at $19.92 and had previously closed at $19.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 190,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, Director James N. Topper purchased 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,223.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,008,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,681,223.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 190,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 12.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Further Reading

