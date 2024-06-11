NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Price Down 4.8%

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.67 and last traded at $73.30. Approximately 6,484,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 11,609,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Down 6.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.