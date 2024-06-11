NFT Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,244.90 or 0.99802385 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012287 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004455 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00088337 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

