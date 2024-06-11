NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €19.24 ($20.69) and last traded at €19.16 ($20.60). 20,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.10 ($20.54).

NORMA Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.65.

About NORMA Group

(Get Free Report)

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. It also offers various products for stormwater management, landscape irrigation, and joining components for water infrastructure solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.