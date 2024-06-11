Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Purchased by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Northwest Natural by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after purchasing an additional 174,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 448,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 26.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 362,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 74,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $35.73. 12,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,963. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average is $37.54.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $433.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.81 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 7.36%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.53%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

