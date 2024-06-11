Northwest Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,386,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,430,000 after purchasing an additional 179,153 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 142,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $891,000. Finally, Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,914,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $25.47. 145,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,007. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

