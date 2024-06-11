Northwest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,839,000 after buying an additional 223,940 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $159.65. 388,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,864. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.62. The firm has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

