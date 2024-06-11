Northwest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,607,000 after purchasing an additional 529,617 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,851,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,735,000 after acquiring an additional 32,876 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after acquiring an additional 201,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 300,826 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 126,053 shares during the period.

Shares of VRP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

