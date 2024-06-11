Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,682,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period.

STIP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.89. The company had a trading volume of 69,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,075. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.83.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

