Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,628 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $256,000. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.14. 1,147,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,653. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $264.30. The company has a market cap of $394.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

