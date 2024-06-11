Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,394 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Broadview Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 120,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $416,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $49.98. 4,492,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,707,039. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

