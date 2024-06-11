Northwest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,630 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 2.1% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVDE. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,842,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,864,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,653,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,617,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,007,000 after buying an additional 41,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 925,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 192,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 913,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,175,000 after acquiring an additional 76,999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVDE stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.74. 22,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,000. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

