Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,574 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIP. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 712,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 76,839 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 147,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 68,009 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,368,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,579. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $42.22.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

