Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 521 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,086,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,808,000 after buying an additional 206,876 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,773,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,152,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37,604 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 568,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,492,000 after purchasing an additional 230,895 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,145,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,318. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.07. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

