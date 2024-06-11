NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 5.3%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.22. 596,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,462,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

SMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $43,433.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,035.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,899 shares of company stock valued at $590,771 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

