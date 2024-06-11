NXM Market Cap Achieves $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010230 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,294.87 or 0.99982048 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012198 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00088624 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

