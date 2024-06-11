NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,152 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after buying an additional 28,758 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $75,827,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,293. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $282.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.