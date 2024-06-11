NYM Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, NYM has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. NYM has a total market capitalization of $106.56 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NYM token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NYM

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,586,924 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 792,586,924.180325 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.14629551 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,480,996.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

