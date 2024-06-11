OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) vs. Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Critical Review

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. OFG Bancorp pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares OFG Bancorp and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFG Bancorp 23.00% 16.10% 1.73% Independent Bank 20.45% 16.55% 1.25%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFG Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Independent Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for OFG Bancorp and Independent Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

OFG Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.44%. Independent Bank has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.38%. Given Independent Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than OFG Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OFG Bancorp and Independent Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFG Bancorp $770.73 million 2.21 $181.87 million $3.91 9.26 Independent Bank $290.35 million 1.73 $59.07 million $2.94 8.20

OFG Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OFG Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Independent Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OFG Bancorp beats Independent Bank on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; and separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs. Further, the company engages in the insurance agency and reinsurance businesses; administration and servicing of retirement plans; and various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and U.S. Treasury securities and money market instruments. Additionally, it offers money management and investment banking services; and engages in the asset/liability management activities, such as purchases and sales of investment securities, interest rate risk management, derivatives, and borrowings. The company provides investment brokerage, transactional, international trade financing, residential mortgage, and consumer finance services. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services. The company also provides title insurance services and investment services, as well as automatic teller machines, and internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it operates through branches, drive-thru facilities, and loan production offices. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

