ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Boosted by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up about 7.5% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ONEOK worth $40,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 605.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. US Capital Advisors cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.57. 483,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,548. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.37 and a 1-year high of $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

