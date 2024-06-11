Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

LPRO has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Get Open Lending alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Open Lending

Open Lending Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.67 million, a P/E ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 13.14 and a quick ratio of 13.14.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Open Lending had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Open Lending

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,993,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,654,150.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.