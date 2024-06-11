Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.88. The company had a trading volume of 16,759,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123,333. Oracle has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $132.77. The firm has a market cap of $340.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.19 and a 200-day moving average of $115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

