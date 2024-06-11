Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.31-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC lifted their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus raised Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.29.

Oracle stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.81. 18,038,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,129,411. The company has a market capitalization of $340.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.64. Oracle has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

