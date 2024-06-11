Orchid Market Capitalization Tops $86.63 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0884 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $86.63 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,244.90 or 0.99802385 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012287 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004455 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00088337 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09100595 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $7,183,551.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.