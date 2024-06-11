Oribel Capital Management LP Buys 32,500 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 792.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for 1.1% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $16,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $5,128,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in McKesson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 335,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,221,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in McKesson by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.99, for a total value of $2,935,099.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,204 shares of company stock worth $15,699,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $589.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,221. The company’s 50-day moving average is $546.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.09. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $389.48 and a 1-year high of $592.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

