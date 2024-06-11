Oribel Capital Management LP Takes $9.01 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 116,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

TECH traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.21. 171,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,925. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.20.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

