Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Given Market Perform Rating at JMP Securities

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

Orion Office REIT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 110,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.97. Orion Office REIT has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Institutional Trading of Orion Office REIT

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 21.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Orion Office REIT by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,932,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,314,000 after buying an additional 157,366 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

