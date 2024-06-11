OTR Global Reaffirms Negative Rating for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

OTR Global reiterated their negative rating on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.05.

Corteva Stock Down 2.2 %

Corteva stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 2,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Corteva by 77.2% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

