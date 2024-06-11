Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Invests $22.42 Million in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 944,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,419,000. Endeavor Group makes up about 1.7% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Endeavor Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 180.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 74,038 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,599,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,825,000 after purchasing an additional 120,612 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,376,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,392,000 after buying an additional 361,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $552,464.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $552,464.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,419 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of Endeavor Group stock remained flat at $26.85 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Endeavor Group Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

