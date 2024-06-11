Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 95,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,000. Wolfspeed makes up approximately 0.3% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

WOLF traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.27. 931,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,468,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $30.74. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WOLF. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

In other news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $359,683.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

