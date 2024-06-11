PAID Network (PAID) Price Tops $0.0913

PAID Network (PAID) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. One PAID Network token can currently be bought for $0.0913 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $27.48 million and $73,812.84 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 591,469,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,877,589 tokens. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 591,469,981 with 300,877,588.51 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.09841532 USD and is down -6.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $45,081.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

