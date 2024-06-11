Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading Up 1.4%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $313.47 and last traded at $313.32. 860,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,985,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $309.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Northland Securities cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.78.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.12 and a 200 day moving average of $304.09. The firm has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total value of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,382 shares of company stock worth $74,610,429 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,563,020,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $606,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,917 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,129,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 957,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,406,000 after purchasing an additional 749,199 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.