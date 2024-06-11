Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Park Aerospace has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Park Aerospace Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PKE stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.27. 2,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,534. Park Aerospace has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $268.72 million, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

