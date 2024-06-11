Patrick Michael Nieri Purchases 144,829 Shares of United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) Stock

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Patrick Michael Nieri purchased 144,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $724,145.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Patrick Michael Nieri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Patrick Michael Nieri acquired 133,320 shares of United Homes Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,600.00.

United Homes Group Stock Performance

UHG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 20,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,526. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market cap of $277.16 million, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Homes Group

United Homes Group ( NASDAQ:UHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. United Homes Group had a negative return on equity of 295.76% and a net margin of 82.93%. The business had revenue of $100.84 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Homes Group stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 2.58% of United Homes Group worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Homes Group Company Profile

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

