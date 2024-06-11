PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1,514.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.0% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 45,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,803,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PayPal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,287,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,719,000 after purchasing an additional 40,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. New Street Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,728,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,103,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

