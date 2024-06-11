PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 3.2%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.63 and last traded at $64.94. 5,050,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 15,054,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

The company has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average is $62.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $749,561,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in PayPal by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 29.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,930 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after acquiring an additional 904,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

