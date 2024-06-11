Pennant Investors LP Acquires Shares of 199,000 Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 199,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Pennant Investors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Compass Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMPX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Compass Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 132,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,189,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 188,811 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 235.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 35,082 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMPX stock remained flat at $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,640. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $166.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65.

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMPX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

