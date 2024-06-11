Pennant Investors LP Buys New Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 168,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Coherus BioSciences accounts for about 0.1% of Pennant Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pennant Investors LP owned about 0.15% of Coherus BioSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

CHRS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. 571,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,776. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $197.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.66. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $5.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

