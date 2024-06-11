Pennant Investors LP Buys New Shares in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 292,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Seres Therapeutics comprises 0.1% of Pennant Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 33,135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 577.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 75,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 64,128 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,693,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,881. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $121.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.95. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $6.26.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

