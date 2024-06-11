Pennant Investors LP Takes Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. 89bio accounts for 0.1% of Pennant Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in 89bio by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in 89bio by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get 89bio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

89bio Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 249,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,281. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $835.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.03 and a quick ratio of 15.03. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $22.93.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

89bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.