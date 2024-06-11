Pennant Select LLC Makes New $5.67 Million Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Pennant Select LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,000. Antero Resources accounts for about 5.4% of Pennant Select LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pennant Select LLC owned about 0.08% of Antero Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.44. 1,022,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,540,979. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.45 and a beta of 3.28. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $36.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,686,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,032,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,807,503.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,032,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,807,503.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 736,679 shares of company stock worth $23,067,214. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

