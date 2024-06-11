Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $74.30 on Friday. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.87.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 84,997 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

