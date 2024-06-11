Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.84. 3,954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 6,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.
Pets at Home Group Stock Up 6.2 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71.
About Pets at Home Group
Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.
